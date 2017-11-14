Delaware County Golf Club Lands 2 Major PGA Tournaments Over Next Decade

NEWTOWN SQUARE, P.A. (CBS) — The Aronimink Golf Club has landed two major tournaments over the next decade.

PGA executives gathered before the cameras in the Aronimink clubhouse to say that the historic club in Newtown Square will now host two majors.

Two major golf tournaments coming to Aronimink GC: The 2020 Women's PGA Championship and the 2027 PGA Championship @PGA @LPGA pic.twitter.com/qzdQX6qzCU — Mike DeNardo (@DeNardoKYW) November 14, 2017

“I am thrilled to announce that the KPGM Women’s PGA Championship in 2020 will be here at Aronimink Golf Club, said PGA Vice President Suzy Whaley.

Then, she divulged the men’s major.

“I’m really excited to announce that the 2027 PGA championship will be right here at Aronimink Golf Club,” she said.

The club’s president Joe Fabrizio understands the impact to the region.

“Without question, it’s going to be a big economic boost to the area,” he said.

Each tournament is expected to attract as many as 250,000 golf fans.