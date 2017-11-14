⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion Of Roosevelt Boulevard Closed After Person Struck, Killed By Vehicle

Delaware County Golf Club Lands 2 Major PGA Tournaments Over Next Decade

By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: golf, KYW Newsradio 1060, LPGA Tour, Mike DeNardo, PGA, PGA Tour

NEWTOWN SQUARE, P.A. (CBS) — The Aronimink Golf Club has landed two major tournaments over the next decade.

PGA executives gathered before the cameras in the Aronimink clubhouse to say that the historic club in Newtown Square will now host two majors.

“I am thrilled to announce that the KPGM Women’s PGA Championship in 2020 will be here at Aronimink Golf Club, said PGA Vice President Suzy Whaley.

Then, she divulged the men’s major.

“I’m really excited to announce that the 2027 PGA championship will be right here at Aronimink Golf Club,” she said.

ALSO READ: Memorial Service Being Held Today For Roy Halladay

The club’s president Joe Fabrizio understands the impact to the region.

“Without question, it’s going to be a big economic boost to the area,” he said.

Each tournament is expected to attract as many as 250,000 golf fans.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch