Zoo Lets Animals Roam Free While Humans Are In Cages

AUSTRALIA (CBS) – An Australian Zoo is turning the tables on the traditional zoo experience.

This time, the animals are free to roam while the humans are in the cages.

Zoo officials are hoping the unusual field trip attracts more tourism to Southern Australia.

It looks a little scary and some tourists say they wonder about the lions climbing around the cage when nature calls.

“We get asked about that a lot, but I would say it’s pretty minimal,” said Anna Bennett with Monarto Zoo.

Tickets for the hour-long experience will set you back about $45 for adults.

If you fork over a little more, you can actually hand-feed the lions.

