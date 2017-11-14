Police Searching For Man Who Allegedly Tried To Kidnap College Student

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police in Bethlehem are searching for a man accused of trying to kidnap a college student on Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 900 block of Monocacy Street in Bethlehem.

The 18-year-old victim of Moravian College told police she was approached by an African American man who grabbed her and wouldn’t let go.

“The suspect grabbed the Moravian student by her arm and asked her where she was going. The Moravian student told the suspect not to touch her,” said police in a news release.

Police say the victim screamed, sending the suspect fleeing to a light blue, 4-door vehicle.

The suspect is described as standing 5’ 10”, medium to heavy build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

According to police, this is not the first time a suspicious incident of this nature has been reported.

“In other matching incidents, the suspect and vehicle were approaching Bethlehem School District students, attempting to lure them to his vehicle,” said police.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to dial 9-1-1 immediately.