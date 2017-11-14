94WIP Announces New Afternoon Show With Ike Reese And Jon Marks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jon Marks will begin co-hosting the afternoon show on CBS RADIO Philadelphia’s SportsRadio 94WIP from 2-6pm, the station announced Tuesday.

Marks will co-host alongside Ike Reese effective Thursday, November 16th. Marks is currently the station’s evening host, from 6-10pm, a role he’s held since February 2017.

Additionally, Joe Giglio will host evenings from 6-10pm and anchor weekday Phillies pre-game and post-game coverage. Giglio has hosted every daypart on WIP, most often at night and on the weekends.

“I’m really excited to be part of the station I grew up listening to,” said Marks. “I’m thrilled to be able to work alongside Ike Reese, a guy I admired on the football field and have such respect for as a radio host. What a great time to get started as the Eagles and Carson Wentz have their eyes on the Super Bowl.”

“We’re lucky to have Jon Marks here and moving into afternoons on WIP. He’s honed his craft and worked for this for a long time, and we’re excited to have him team with Ike and take us into the future. He’s the real deal,” said Spike Eskin, SportsRadio 94WIP Program Director.

“Having Joe Giglio in evenings gives us a guy who is smart, informed, funny and has a fantastic work ethic. I’m glad we can finally give Joe the chance he deserves to shine on a nightly basis.”

Giglio added, “It’s an incredible time to be around rising teams and great stories in Philadelphia sports, and I couldn’t be more excited to talk to the most passionate fans in the country on a nightly basis. In my four years at WIP, I’ve worked every shift and with every show. I’m now thrilled at the opportunity to be a full-time member of the station, and want to thank Spike and David Yadgaroff for this opportunity.”

Marks is a Willow Grove, Pa. native and a graduate of Upper Moreland High School. He attended Hawaii Pacific University and Temple University before starting his radio career at WNJC in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Giglio is a graduate of DeSales University in Center Valley, PA. He landed at WIP after on-air hosting roles in Ocean and Atlantic City, N.J., Baltimore and New York City.