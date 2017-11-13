SEPTA Holds Public Hearing On Billion Dollar King Of Prussia Rail Project

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA (CBS) — SEPTA’s public hearings are underway for the proposed $1.2 billion King of Prussia Rail, which would connect the King of Prussia Mall and a corporate center to the Norristown High Speed Line.

Before the public comments, an open house with poster boards and simulation videos of the proposed King of Prussia Rail and the presentation getting good reviews.

“I’m very pleased with what I see,” one women in attendance said.

“It’s a good idea to show everybody how it’s going to operate and the proposed venue of what’s going to happen,” said Jack Griffith.

But he says while he feels SEPTA is doing a good job seeking public input, and the proposed rail will run right by his neighborhood.

“It’s scary because I’ve been living here a long time and I don’t want to hear anything or come out and look at these big pillars at the end of my street,” he said. “I’m not too happy about that to be honest with you.”

Supporters of the project hope it will reduce traffic congestion, increase property value, and connect King of Prussia to Center City and University City.