Police Look To ID Woman For Allegedly Using Car To Run Down 7-11 Employee

By Molly Daly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a young woman and her companion after police say they ran down a 7-11 employee in the city’s East Oak Lane section last month.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the 7-11 in the 6700 block of North 5th Street.

Security video shows a young woman with a short white jacket and matching nail polish get behind the wheel of a white 4 door sedan; a young guy in the passenger seat.

The car zooms out of the lot in reverse almost hitting three people, returning twice.

Then, Lt. Dan Brooks said, “She goes forward again, this time striking one of the employees. The car then backs up and leaves the lot at a high rate of speed.”

Brooks says the video posted to the department’s YouTube page clearly shows the suspects.

“Any help we could get in getting the identity of these persons would help greatly,” Brooks said.

The victim was hospitalized with broken bones and numerous abrasions. He’s since been released.

