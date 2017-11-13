Philadelphia Doctors See Noticeable Rise In Ladder Injuries This Fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Fall in Philadelphia and the emergency rooms are getting crowded.
The Emergency department has become quite the busy place at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Medical Director Dr. Melanie Angelo says doctors have seen a noticeable increase in the number of patients, mainly men who have injured themselves falling off ladders.
“Anything from head and neck injuries to internal injuries in the abdomen, chest and pelvis..often it’s broken ankles, sprained ankles, wrists, arms,” she said.
She says it appears that people are getting an early start on decorating for the holidays…and getting caught up in uneven ladders, bad footing, or tripping over the holiday lights.