Philadelphia Doctors See Noticeable Rise In Ladder Injuries This Fall

By Lynne Adkins
Filed Under: fall, Holidays, Injuries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Fall in Philadelphia and the emergency rooms are getting crowded.

The Emergency department has become quite the busy place at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Medical Director Dr. Melanie Angelo says doctors have seen a noticeable increase in the number of patients, mainly men who have injured themselves falling off ladders.

“Anything from head and neck injuries to internal injuries in the abdomen, chest and pelvis..often it’s broken ankles, sprained ankles, wrists, arms,” she said.

She says it appears that people are getting an early start on decorating for the holidays…and getting caught up in uneven ladders, bad footing, or tripping over the holiday lights.

More from Lynne Adkins
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch