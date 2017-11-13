Where Does Philadelphia Rank As Best Cities For Singles?

BREAKING: DA Files New Charges Against Penn State Frat Brothers After Deleted Video Recovered Following Pledge's Death

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Brotherly Love is not the greatest place to actually find love.

According to WalletHub, Philadelphia ranked 130th of the best cities for singles.

WalletHub compared 182 cities on economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities to put the list together.

Philly scored a 48.01 in their ranking.

There were three other cities in New Jersey and Delaware that ranked higher than Philadelphia: Jersey City, New Jersey at 73, Wilmington, Delaware at 91, and Newark, New Jersey at 94.

Click here for the full list.

