Fate Of New Jersey SPCA Relies On Hearing Decision By State Committee

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — The fate of the New Jersey SPCA could be determined by a hearing before the State Senate Economic Growth Committee Monday. The State Commission on Investigations claims the agency is failing in it’s mission to protect animals.

Lee Seglem is the executive director of the State Commission on Investigations.

“Nearly two decades ago we examined the activities and finances of the state and county SPCA’s in New Jersey and found a landscape of waste and abuse,” he said.

Seglem says those conditions have only festered over the years. He also says it has a bloated law enforcement section with all manner of weapons.

But Steve Shatkin, head of the NJSPCA, disagrees.

“NJSPCA personnel work on rouutine cases involving improper shelter to complex cases involving cock fighting or dog fighting, blood sports where violent gangs, illegal guns, gambling and rugs are typically associated,” Shatkin said.

A Monmouth County SPCA official also testified saying the state has been forcing the NJSPCA to operate on the cheap, and is not supplying the financial support the agency needs.