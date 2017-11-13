WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of Our Area Until 8 A.M.  | Full Weather Coverage

Marquise Goodwin With Emotional TD After Losing Baby To Pregnancy Complications

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 26-year-old wide receiver Marquise Goodwin broke down in the end zone after his 83-yard touchdown on Sunday.

Just hours prior to that play — the biggest of the 49ers’ season — Goodwin and his wife lost their baby boy because of complications during her pregnancy.

Goodwin broke away from the Giants defense in the team’s first win of the season and could not control his emotions.

🙏🏾👼🏾

A post shared by Marquise Goodwin (@marquisegoodwin) on

After the game, Goodwin quickly exited the locker room after the game to return to his family.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch