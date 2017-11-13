Marquise Goodwin With Emotional TD After Losing Baby To Pregnancy Complications

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 26-year-old wide receiver Marquise Goodwin broke down in the end zone after his 83-yard touchdown on Sunday.
Just hours prior to that play — the biggest of the 49ers’ season — Goodwin and his wife lost their baby boy because of complications during her pregnancy.
I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy. Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family. 💙👣
Goodwin broke away from the Giants defense in the team’s first win of the season and could not control his emotions.
After the game, Goodwin quickly exited the locker room after the game to return to his family.