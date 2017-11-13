Lane Johnson Told His Grandma Rooting For Dallas To ‘Shut Up If You Want To See 75’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lane Johnson is in his fifth season with the Eagles. So for the 27-year-old right-tackle from Groveton, Texas, this is his ninth “Dallas Week.”

Being a Texas native, Johnson has a lot of Cowboys fans in his family — including his grandma.

“Just pretty much all my family is from Texas and a lot of them say they’re Eagles fans, but I think deep down they root — like even last year, the Cowboys going to the playoffs,” Johnson told the media on Monday. “I heard my grandma in there rooting for Dallas. I said, ‘If you want to live to see 75 you better shut your [expletive] up.’ Just messing with her.”

Of course, Johnson was joking. But when it comes to the magnitude of this game on Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium, it’s all business.

“We already know what it means,” Johnson said. “If you look ahead, you’re just distracting yourself and everybody knows what time it is. We don’t have to say nothing.”

The Eagles are 8-1 and three-point favorites on the road against the 5-4 Cowboys. A win would give the Eagles complete control of the NFC East.