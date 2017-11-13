Joel Embiid ‘Loves’ Lonzo Ball, Despite What People Think

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid apparently “loves” Lonzo Ball.

“I love Lonzo,” Embiid told ESPN. “The whole situation with them, I think it’s just fun. I love what he’s doing, especially with his own shoe. He’s staking his own place. People think I hate him, but I love him.”

Around the NBA Draft, Embiid tweeted to Ben Simmons, “Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.” That tweet was in reference to Olivia Simmons’ tweet saying, “I hope my brother dunks on Lonzo Ball so hard next year that his daddy runs on the court to help him up.”

And in July, Embiid said F— LaVar Ball in a video (warning: inappropriate language).

“I got three words for him — can’t play at all. Oh shoot, that’s four,” LaVar Ball responded in July. “Guess what, he won’t even be on the court, probably.”

Embiid, 23, loves to poke fun at opposing players and talk trash. The Sixers face Ball and the Lakers in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, the first meeting of the two teams.