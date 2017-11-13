Man Dies After Trying To Stop Domestic Dispute; Suspect Faces New Charges

By Brandon Longo
Filed Under: Mays Landing

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) —  A Mays Landing man has died after authorities say he attempted to stop a domestic dispute earlier this month.

Hamilton Township police responded to the scene on Nov. 2, where authorities say the suspect, Calvin Wiggins, 24, was involved in a domestic dispute on the Route 40 roadway near the intersection of Cantillion Blvd.

Calvin Wiggins

Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office

That’s when John Charlton, 54, of Mays Landing exited his vehicle and yelled at Wiggins to stop assaulting the woman, when he was punched by Wiggins, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Charlton then fell to the ground and struck his head and he never regained consciousness, authorities said.

Charlton was hospitalized until he died on Nov. 12 as a result of injuries sustained in the incident.

Wiggins, who was initially charged with aggravated assault, is now charged with aggravated manslaughter for the death of  Charlton.

