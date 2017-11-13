Dozens Of Free Trees Given Away In Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of free trees were given away to local people at Edgley Field in Fairmount Park on Monday.
It’s all part of the TreePhilly program.
The Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department spent the day working with PowerCorps PHL to give away 50 trees to people willing to plant them on their private properties.
The Tree Philly program hopes to restore the city’s canopy, offering local people size-appropriate plants for their urban yards.
Click here if you’re interested in a free tree.