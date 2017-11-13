Police: Man Opens Fire On Driver In Bristol Road Rage Incident

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police are searching for a man accused of opening fire on another driver following a road rage incident on Monday in Bucks County.

It happened just before 5 p.m. when the vehicles were exiting I-95 onto Rt. 413.

The victim told police that the suspect pulled up on the passenger’s side of his 2011 silver Hyundai Accent screaming to lower his window.

That’s when police say the suspect opened fire with a semi-automatic pistol from his silver 2003 Buick Rendezvous SUV. Police say two shots were fired, striking the victim’s SUV.

There was a passenger inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured, said police.

“One shot struck the top of the passenger door and rubber trim on the other side of the glass from where the passenger was seated. The metal and rubber trim stopped the round from penetrating the victim’s vehicle,” said police in a news release. “The other shot entered the right rear quarter panel of the victim’s vehicle.”

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 30 years old, with brown hair, a mustache and a goatee.

No registration information was available for the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 267-812-3036.