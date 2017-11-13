Box Office Report: ‘Thor’ Hammers It Home For Second Straight Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Make it two in a row for Thor: Ragnarok.
The comic-book inspired fantasy adventure starring Chris Hemsworth finished first again, comfortably ahead of the weekend’s two new attractions with an estimated take of $57 million.
In the runner-up slot was the debuting comedy sequel with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2. It took in $30 million.
In third was the new, star-studded Agatha Christie remake, Murder on the Orient Express, starring and directed by Kenneth Branagh. It earned $28-million.
And in fourth and fifth place were holdovers A Bad Moms Christmas and Jigsaw with $11 million and $3 million, respectively.
Overall, industry-wide totals were well below those of last weekend, as well as those of one year ago.