WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of Our Area Until 8 A.M.  | Full Weather Coverage

Box Office Report: ‘Thor’ Hammers It Home For Second Straight Week

By Bill Wine
Filed Under: Bill Wine, box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Make it two in a row for Thor: Ragnarok.

The comic-book inspired fantasy adventure starring Chris Hemsworth finished first again, comfortably ahead of the weekend’s two new attractions with an estimated take of $57 million.

In the runner-up slot was the debuting comedy sequel with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2. It took in $30 million.

In third was the new, star-studded Agatha Christie remake, Murder on the Orient Express, starring and directed by Kenneth Branagh. It earned $28-million.

And in fourth and fifth place were holdovers A Bad Moms Christmas and Jigsaw with $11 million and $3 million, respectively.

Overall, industry-wide totals were well below those of last weekend, as well as those of one year ago.

More from Bill Wine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch