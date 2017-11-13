2 Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested After Stopping For Gas At Montco Wawa

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Two armed robbery suspects’ stop at a Montgomery County Wawa gave police enough time to catch up to them and arrest them overnight.

The men are accused of robbing a customer in the bathroom of Wacky Zaki’s at 10002 Verree Road in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday. Philadelphia Police said the 41-year-old victim was attending a birthday party at the bar, and when he went to the restroom, two men with a gun assaulted and robbed him of $1,100.

Philadelphia police contacted Lower Moreland police with descriptions of the suspects and their white Chevy van, which a witness said drove off on Red Lion Road toward Montgomery County.

A short time later, a Lower Moreland police officer spotted the van at a gas pump at the Wawa at Red Lion Road and Philmont Avenue.

“It’s a good thing they were low on gas because it bought us some time and the arrest was made,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia Police Department. “We got two robbery suspects in custody and at least one gun taken off the streets.”

In addition to the gun, police also recovered the victim’s money, wallet, cell phone and keys. The victim suffered a head injury, but paramedics treated him on scene and he is expected to be OK.