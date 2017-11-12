Police: 1 Person Critically Injured In Olney Double Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Philadelphia police are investigating after a shooting leaves two men injured in the Olney section of the city.
Authorities say the shooting took place around 8:45 p.m. Sunday along the 100 block of W. Clarkson Avenue near Mascher Street.
Two men were transported to Einstein Hospital with gun shot wounds.
Police say a 29-year-old male was shot four times, once in his stomach and right leg. He also sustained graze wounds to his neck and ear. He is currently listed in critical condition.
The second victim, a 26-year-old male, was shot once in his right leg and is listed in stable condition.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of this shooting, and no arrests have been made.