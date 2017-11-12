NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Report: At Least 61 Dead, 300 Injured In Iran From Earthquake In Neighboring Iraq

IRAN (CNN) — At least 61 people in Iran were killed by Sunday’s 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck the Iraqi city of Halabja, close to the Iraq-Iran border, according to Iran’s semi-official news agency Fars News.

Citing the head of Iran’s Emergency Services, Fars News says at least 300 people are injured in Iran following the quake.

An earthquake victim is aided at Sulaimaniyah Hospital on November 12, 2017, in Sulaimaniyah, Iraq. (SHWAN MOHAMMED/AFP/Getty Images)

4:00 P.M.

Four people died in eastern Iraq and dozens were wounded in the town of Darbandikhan, Omar Ahmad, the governor of Sulaimaniya, told CNN. Two people have died in the city of Qasr-e Shirin, Iranian TV reported, citing the country’s emergency services.

The temblor, centered about 350 kilometers (217 miles) north of Baghdad, was felt throughout Iraq, according the US Geological Survey.

An earthquake victim is aided at Sulaimaniyah Hospital on November 12, 2017, in Sulaimaniyah, Iraq. (SHWAN MOHAMMED/AFP/Getty Images)

Iraq’s Meteorological Organization issued a warning on Iraqi State TV urging citizens to stay away from buildings and to refrain from using elevators.

Shocks were felt in Iran, Pakistan, Lebanon, Kuwait and Turkey, news agencies in those countries reported.

Developing story – more to come

