Fire Under Investigation At Delaware Little League Concession Stand

WILMINGTON, DE (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a Little League concession stand in Wilmington, Delaware.
The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday at the Stanton-Newport Little League complex near Stanton Middle School.
Crews report the stand was already engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Officials estimate $50,000 worth of damage was done by the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call the State Fire Marshall’s New Castle Division at (302)-323-5375, or Crime Stoppers at (800)-TIP-3333.