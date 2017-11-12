Fire Under Investigation At Delaware Little League Concession Stand

Filed Under: Delaware, fire

WILMINGTON, DE (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a Little League concession stand in Wilmington, Delaware.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday at the Stanton-Newport Little League complex near Stanton Middle School.

Crews report the stand was already engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Officials estimate $50,000 worth of damage was done by the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call the State Fire Marshall’s New Castle Division at (302)-323-5375, or Crime Stoppers at (800)-TIP-3333.

fb img 1510504669376 Fire Under Investigation At Delaware Little League Concession Stand

The exterior of the burnt out concession stand. (credit: Stanton-Newport Little League)

fb img 1510504680385 Fire Under Investigation At Delaware Little League Concession Stand

A view of the interior of the burnt out concession stand. (credit: Stanton-Newport Little League)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch