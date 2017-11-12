Positively Philadelphia: Christmas Village

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One of the things that people most look forward to every year is the Christmas Village in Philadelphia. And it returns this year to the renovated Love Park with some new foods to try.

“For example, the German Spatzle Booth, that’s German style soft egg noodles which will be prepared on site in a big iron skillet that will come in all different varieties,” said Nancy Schmalz.

Nancy Schmalz is project manager of Christmas Village Philadelphia and says not to worry the old favorites will be back.

“Our German Grill which will sell German schnitzel and bratwursts, Berlin Doner kobabs will return along with many others,” she said.

Same with the vendors, a lot from last year and some new ones.

“For example Heimat Berlin which basically means Home Berlin. They will sell handmade paper stars made in Germany,” said Schmalz.

And other fun things you won’t want to miss. “Our wine tasting events, we will also bring back our ho-ho happy hour every Wednesday.”

The village officially opens Thanksgiving day and ends on Christmas Eve.

“If you got your shopping list ready come to Christmas Village you will definitely find something for your loved ones,” Schmalz said.