1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Shooting Outside Nightclub

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead and two others were wounded overnight after gunfire erupted outside a nightclub in North Philadelphia.
Police say it happened around 4 a.m. Sunday after an altercation outside the A Lounge and Social Club along the 4200 block of Macalester Street in the city’s Feltonville neighborhood.
Authorities say a 27-year-old man pulled a gun and opened fire on a 39-year-old man, shooting him in the face and chest. The victim was taken to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police say the suspected shooter was shot in the leg by an armed security guard. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is in police custody.
Investigators say a 24-year-old man was also shot in the leg, but it wasn’t immediately clear how he was struck.
In December, four people were injured after they were shot outside the same club.