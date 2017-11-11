Thousands Brave Cold For Annual Rocky Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even a Code Blue in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs didn’t stop thousands of people from taking part in the annual Rocky Run Saturday around the Art Museum and down parts of MLK Drive.

There was no chicken chasing, but plenty of people put on their grey sweat suits or Rocky Halloween costumes to run the 5K or Italian Stallion Challenge 10-mile race. There were no Clubber Langs or Ivan Dragos to go up against, but instead runners were dealing with a much tougher opponent – Mother Nature. Deon from New Zealand wasn’t much of a fan.

“It’s God awful to me,” he said.

If those running didn’t come in costume, they were bundled up.

“I have an insulated layer, then fleece-lined leggings,” said Lindsay Bates pf South Philadelphia. “Then on the top I’ve got a tank top, another insulated layer, another fleece-lined, then this thing which I’ll probably throw away.”

Some runners, like Craig from Woodbury, New Jersey, were hoping things wouldn’t be that bad once they got going.

“Once you get warmed up it’ll be fine,” he said. “It’s the early going. I see your nose is red, my nose is red. We’ll get through it though.”

And getting through took a little more than just the Eye of the Tiger this year, as extra layers were a definite necessity.

Cold or not, everybody was there for the same reason….

“I just love the movie Rocky,” Deon said, “and Philadelphia’s an awesome city.”

The course started along the Ben Franklin Parkway and ended at the bottom of the Art Museum steps.

This year, money raised from the event went to Special Olympics Philadelphia.