Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Burlington County

Filed Under: Pedestrian Killed, Pedestrian Struck

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, NJ. (CBS) — A woman was struck and killed late Saturday night in Burlington County, New Jersey.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. along the Pemberton By-Pass in Pemberton Township.

Police say the victim, Jeanette Luna, was parked off the roadway on the Pemberton By-Pass. Investigators say Luna exited her vehicle and walked into the westbound side of the road where she was struck by three vehicles.

Luna was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three drivers remained at the scene of the accident. One of the drivers was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

No charges were filed, but the accident remains under investigation.

 

