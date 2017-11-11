New Book Aims To Help Teachers Handle Hot-Button Topics

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local educators want to help teachers handle the hot topics.

Talking about politics or gun control can split a family apart. It can do the same to students in the classroom. Dr. David Timony, Chair of education at Delaware Valley University in Doylestown, is co-editing a book on how educators can broach such hot subjects.

“Some of the topics need to be treated with kid gloves. Every so often you’ll see someone try to engage in a controversial topic and they really miss the mark, wound up causing bad feelings, causing some controversy in the society around the social network of the school itself,” Timony said. “We want to make sure teachers are well prepared to discuss those subjects in depth.”

The team is currently accepting submissions and hopes to have the project finished next year.