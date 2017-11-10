BREAKING: 4 Philadelphia Officers Injured In Crash While Responding To Shooting

Police: Woman In Extremely Critical Condition After Being Stabbed, Burned

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is in extremely critical condition after being stabbed inside a home in West Philadelphia on Friday morning.

Police say one person is in custody following the stabbing in the 1300 block of North 53rd Street around 8 a.m.

Police say a man stabbed a woman once in the stomach. The woman also sustained burns during the incident.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in extremely critical condition.

Police have arrested a suspect.

No weapon has yet been recovered.

