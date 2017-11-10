Police: Stolen Gun Found In Basement Following Shooting Death Of 2-Year-Old Boy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New details are emerging in the death of a 2-year-old boy who was shot in the head in the Olney section of Philadelphia on Thursday.
Investigators say the gun found in the home’s basement on the 200 block of West Godfrey Avenue is a gun that was stolen.
Detectives say Ibn-Kareem Lawson was in the basement when he was shot.
His father rushed him to the hospital, where the toddler was pronounced dead.
Investigators are calling the death accidental, but they’re working to get more information.
Police say several adults were inside the home at the time of the shooting.