Police: 2 Suspects Wanted For Beating Man With Baseball Bat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for two men they say beat a man with a baseball bat.

It happened at the Speedway gas station located on the 500 block of West Lehigh Avenue on Nov. 1, around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the victim became involved in a physical altercation with the two men. That’s when police say one of the suspects pulled out a baseball bat and struck the victim, knocking him to the ground.

The victim suffered head and facial injuries and is in a medically-induced coma.

The suspects were seen fleeing in a blue Ford F-150 extended cab with five spoke chrome rims and faded paint on the roof. The bed of the pickup has a solid black panel on the left side, a gate on the right side, and a couch in the rear bed.

If you have any information on this assault, call police.

