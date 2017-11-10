1 In Custody Following Fatal Hit-And-Run On Route 73

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) – One person was killed in a hit-and-run on Route 73 in Maple Shade early Friday morning.
Police say one person is in custody after being involved in a hit and run on Route 73 near the Route 38 interchange.
It happened at about 12:30 a.m. First responders arrived on scene to find a man unconscious in the center median. That man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Authorities have not released any information on the victim or the suspect in this fatal crash.