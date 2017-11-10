NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

1 In Custody Following Fatal Hit-And-Run On Route 73

By Mike Dougherty

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) – One person was killed in a hit-and-run on Route 73 in Maple Shade early Friday morning.

Police say one person is in custody after being involved in a hit and run on Route 73 near the Route 38 interchange.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. First responders arrived on scene to find a man unconscious in the center median. That man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Authorities have not released any information on the victim or the suspect in this fatal crash.

 

More from Mike Dougherty
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch