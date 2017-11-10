Report: Sixers ‘On Course’ To Re-Sign Robert Covington Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are “on course” to re-sign Robert Covington on November 15th, according to the NY Times’ Marc Stein.
Covington, 26, currently has a 2017-18 salary of $1,577,230 from his rookie deal. The Sixers can bump up his current salary a maximum of $15,120,874, front loading a new deal for RoCo which could like something like a four-year, $50 million extension in total.
This would be a huge bargain for the Sixers, as Covington is currently shooting 50-percent from three-point range on 7.5 attempts per game, something no player in NBA history has ever done.
Other than being an excellent three-point shooter, Covington has developed into one of the league’s best perimeter defenders and if he continues his scorching shooting pace — or anything near it — he may have a case to be an eastern conference all-star this season.
The 6’9″ wing player is averaging a career-best 16.1 points on 3.7 three’s made per game in 11 games this season.