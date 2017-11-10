Report: Sixers ‘On Course’ To Re-Sign Robert Covington Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are “on course” to re-sign Robert Covington on November 15th, according to the NY Times’ Marc Stein.

Robert Covington is eligible to sign a contract extension Wednesday and league sources say Philly is indeed on course to seal that new deal as soon as it’s permissible — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 10, 2017

Nov. 15 is the first day the Sixers, using their ample salary-cap space from the summer, can make official the “renegotiate and extend” deal for Covington many in Philly have been anticipating — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 10, 2017

The widespread expectation: Roughly $15 million immediately injected into Covington’s 2017-18 renegotiated season to set up a slightly reduced figure in subsequent extension years — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 10, 2017

Covington, 26, currently has a 2017-18 salary of $1,577,230 from his rookie deal. The Sixers can bump up his current salary a maximum of $15,120,874, front loading a new deal for RoCo which could like something like a four-year, $50 million extension in total.

Philadelphia's full cap sheet, before they renegotiate and extend Robert Covington, which @TheSteinLine reports is essentially done. The Sixers have $15,120,874 they can immediately add to Covington's 17-18 deal. They then extend him for less, starting at a 40% drop from 17-18. pic.twitter.com/dugzo0h9Rb — Jeff Siegel (@jgsiegel) November 10, 2017

This would be a huge bargain for the Sixers, as Covington is currently shooting 50-percent from three-point range on 7.5 attempts per game, something no player in NBA history has ever done.

again, RoCo is currently having the greatest 3p shooting season in NBA history. Unsustainable, but he's shooting 50% while taking 7.5 3's per game. No one has ever done that. https://t.co/YDWpncTgpe https://t.co/JcdzhFx6nW — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) November 10, 2017

Other than being an excellent three-point shooter, Covington has developed into one of the league’s best perimeter defenders and if he continues his scorching shooting pace — or anything near it — he may have a case to be an eastern conference all-star this season.

The 6’9″ wing player is averaging a career-best 16.1 points on 3.7 three’s made per game in 11 games this season.