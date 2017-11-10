PPA: Parking Kiosks Temporarily Not Accepting Credit Card Payment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Parking Authority says their on-street parking kiosks are temporarily not accepting credit card payments.
The issue is being caused due to technical difficulties with their credit card processing vendor.
The PPA says cash or coins can still be used when making on-street parking payments.
“We apologize for the inconvenience as we work with the necessary vendors to resume credit card transactions at our kiosks,” said the PPA.
No timeframe was given as to when this issue would be resolved.