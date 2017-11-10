4 Philadelphia Officers Injured In Crash While Responding To Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four Philadelphia Police officers were injured in a crash while responding to a shooting on Friday morning,
Police say the officers were responding to a shooting when the officers crashed on D Street and Indiana Avenue, around 10 a.m. No word on what caused the crash.
One officer suffered a head injury and was taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition. The other three officers are waiting to be taken to the hospital.
None of the injuries are life-threatening.
SEPTA police arrested one suspect in the shooting near Kensington and East Allegheny Avenues.
Police are interviewing witnesses that were shot at, but no victim has been located yet.