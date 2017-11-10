BREAKING: 4 Philadelphia Officers Injured In Crash While Responding To Shooting

4 Philadelphia Officers Injured In Crash While Responding To Shooting

Filed Under: Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four Philadelphia Police officers were injured in a crash while responding to a shooting on Friday morning,

Police say the officers were responding to a shooting when the officers crashed on D Street and Indiana Avenue, around 10 a.m. No word on what caused the crash.

One officer suffered a head injury and was taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition. The other three officers are waiting to be taken to the hospital.

None of the injuries are life-threatening.

SEPTA police arrested one suspect in the shooting near Kensington and East Allegheny Avenues.

Police are interviewing witnesses that were shot at, but no victim has been located yet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch