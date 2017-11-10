Penn State Sandusky-Related Costs Exceed Quarter Of $1 Billion

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Filed Under: Jerry Sandusky, Penn State

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The latest payments mean Penn State’s overall Jerry Sandusky-related costs now exceed a quarter-billion dollars.

The university disclosed Friday that it spent at least $4.9 million last year on related internal investigations and costs.

Penn State recently paid out an additional $16 million to people with claims they were sexually abused by former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, raising the total amount of payouts to more than $100 million.

The school previously said it settled with 33 people for $93 million. The new payouts bring the total to $109 million.

It’s not clear how many people shared in the latest settlements, which were paid during the 2016-17 school year.

Sandusky is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence for sexual abuse of boys, including attacks that occurred in campus facilities.

