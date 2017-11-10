Nonprofit Helping Women And Men Now Impacting Thousands

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Southeast Pennsylvania nonprofit that helped women getting back to work began serving men a couple of years ago, and now their services have touched thousands.

Career Wardrobe is a nonprofit that helps women get back to work by providing clothing, education, and access services. Then two years ago, they opened their closets to men.

“The women that were coming to Career Wardrobe were like, ‘what about my son, what about my boyfriend or husband?'” said Sheri Cole, Executive Director of Career Wardrobe.

She says Career Wardrobe served 500 men last year, and 1000 this year in addition to the 3000 women they serve each year.

The nonprofit created a special suite for the men with locations in Chester, Bristol, and here in Philadelphia.

“We’re a women organization that is also doing a great thing for men in the community as well,” said Cole.

On Sunday, Career Wardrobe will raise money and empower its clients at its sold out Empowerment Tea.

To find out more about their auction and event go to careerwardrobe.org.