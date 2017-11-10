Museum Of The American Revolution Celebrates Veterans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Among those celebrating military veterans and active military personnel this weekend is the Museum of the American Revolution at 3rd and Chestnut Streets in Old City.

Active military personnel and veterans with ID will be able to get in to the Museum of the American Revolution for free through Sunday.

“There will be gallery talks going on about veterans. You’ll learn more about specific people, so you will have a lot to do to celebrate our nation’s great men and women of our armed services,” said museum CEO Michael Quinn.

There will be an opportunity to write thank you cards to active service soldiers, and handmade red poppies will be sold to support disabled and hospitalized veterans.

“It’s a nice way to wear it on your lapel, place it at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Revolution over at Washington Square,” said Quinn. “Just to mark the special nature of this day and how much we owe to the men and women who were willing to put their own lives aside in the cause of building our great nation.”