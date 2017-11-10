Jimmy Rollins Remembers Roy Halladay On Instagram

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Maybe last, but certainly not least is Jimmy Rollins.
Rollins remembered his former teammate Roy Halladay in an Instagram post on Friday. Halladay died after crashing his plane into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday at the age of 40.
I remember the first time meeting Roy…not the guy in a uniform but the man in a Nike shirt, shorts n flip flops on our annual Nike baseball trips and thinking to myself how much I’d love to play with that guy! How many championships would we win if we had a guy like Roy taking the mound every 5 days?!! Then thinking shoot I’ll go play for his team because I want to see what it is that makes him so great! I didn’t fulfill my end of the bargain by winning a championship while sharing the same uniform as Doc but seeing the joy on his face while popping bottles is a memory that endures forever! All that have met, played, laughed, spoke, ate, had a drink or did anything under the sun with Roy realized at some point in that moment that u were in the presence of something…someone SPECIAL!! #RipDoc #foreveryoung
The public service for Halladay will be held on Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida.