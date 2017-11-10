High School Football Top 10: Welcome To Showdown Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of the best matchups in high school football will be taking place this weekend on both sides of the river.

In Pennsylvania, the area’s No. 1 team, St. Joseph’s Prep, is another rematch with La Salle for the Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division (6A) championship tonight at 7 p.m. at Northeast High. Prep is carrying the area’s longest winning streak, 23-straight games.

In the PIAA District 1 6A playoffs, No. 3 seed Garnet Valley hosts No. 6 seed North Penn tonight, and it what may be the game of the weekend is No. 4 seed Coatesville hosting No. 5 Downingtown East.

In the PIAA District 1 5A playoffs, undefeated No. 1 seed hosts No. 8 seed Rustin, and two games that bear watching are No. 4 seed Academy Park hosting No. 5 Upper Dublin and No. 2 seed Upper Moreland facing a dangerous No. 7 seed Marple Newtown.

Another game that merits game of the week status is the District 12 2A regional championship between Neumann-Goretti and West Catholic on Saturday night at the South Philadelphia Super Site at 6 p.m.

New Jersey’s playoff system is different than Pennsylvania’s. At the public school level, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) stops at only the region in which the teams play.

In New Jersey, Lenape is the No. 1 seed in the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 5 playoffs. Its reward is an opening round game against Rutgers-bound Isaih Pacheco and Vineland, the No. 8 seed. In the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 1 opening round, No. 4 seed Salem will host No. 5 seed Woodbury at 11 a.m. on Saturday. In non-public Group 2, undefeated St. Joseph’s (Hammonton) will host St. Mary at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

For anyone in the area that are huge high school football fans, two websites that are on top of their respective areas are EasternPAfootball.com and gridironnewjersey.com. Both websites cover everything from the regular season to the playoff rounds, and above all else, are highly accurate and invaluable source of information.

Delaware Valley Top 10 For Nov. 10, 2017

1. St. Joe’s Prep (Record: 9-0)

2. Coatesville (Record: 10-1)

3. Archbishop Wood (Record: 7-2)

4. Downingtown East (Record: 10-1)

5. La Salle (Record: 7-3)

6. Imhotep Charter (Record: 8-1)

7. North Penn (Record: 9-2)

8. Timber Creek (Record: 8-0)

9. Millville (Record: 9-0)

10. St. Joseph’s (Record: 9-0)

Southeastern PA Top 10 For Nov. 10, 2017

1. St. Joe’s Prep (Record: 9-0)

2. Coatesville (Record: 10-1)

3. Archbishop Wood (Record: 7-2)

4. Downingtown East (Record: 10-1)

5. La Salle (Record: 7-3)

6. Imhotep Charter (Record: 8-1)

7. North Penn (Record: 9-2)

8. Neshaminy (Record: 10-1)

9. Springfield-Delco (Record: 11-0)

10. Garnet Valley (Record: 10-1)

South Jersey Top 10 For Nov. 10, 2017

1. Timber Creek (Record: 8-0)

2. Millville (Record: 8-0)

3. St. Joseph (Record: 9-0)

4. St. Augustine Prep (Record: 5-4)

5. Vineland (Record: 7-1)

6. Holy Spirit (Record: 7-1)

7. Delsea (Record: 6-3)

8. Lenape (Record: 7-1)

9. Rancocas Valley (Record: 7-1)

10. Camden Catholic (Record: 7-1)