‘Give Back’ Founder Expands Education Funding Effort In South Jersey

SEWELL, NJ (CBS) — A successful New Jersey businessman whose philanthropic effort to provide fully funded college educations to children in need is expanding his work in South Jersey to include a community college.

Rowan University has already received $1 million from Give Back founder Robert Carr. Now, he’s adding another $1 million to the university, as well a half-million to Rowan College of Gloucester County.

Together, those funds could help several hundred students get their degree, depending on how many other grants they garner from public and private sources.

What’s expected of students?

“To take college prep courses in high school and to get a B average and stay out of trouble,” Carr told KYW Newsradio. “And if they do those things, their scholarship is assured.”

One more condition — those helped are expected to lend a helping hand when they make it in the world.

Carr’s foundation has provided more than $35 million to 1,500-plus recipients in seven states. He has also moved to include the children of prison inmates as part of the program.