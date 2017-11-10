Franklin Square Kicks Off Holiday Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This should put you in the Christmas spirit! The first holiday attraction of the season in the Philadelphia area got underway Thursday night.

The Philly Pops helped ring in the Franklin Square Holiday Festival as crowds got their first glimpse of everything the attraction has to offer, including what Amy Needle with Historic Philadelphia calls their “centerpiece.”

“This gigantic kite, this electrical spectacle light show,” she said.

The piece features 50,000 lights illuminating the park to Christmas favorites every 30 minutes.

The Lightning Bolt Express offers rides around the brightly lit square, among other attractions.

“We have a winter beer garden with fire pits to warm up, and we have Ben’s Sweets and Treats with all kinds of candy and treats,” said Needle.

Including ginger bread houses and, new this year, a s’more making station.

“The Franklin Square Holiday Festival really has something for everyone,” Needle said.

You can experience it for yourself nightly through New Year’s Eve.