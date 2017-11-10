NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Sell-Out Crowd Expected For Flat Earth International Conference

RALEIGH, N.C. (CBS) — A sell-out crowd is expected in North Carolina this weekend for the Flat Earth International Conference.

The group claims established science is fake news.

Most members claim the Earth is as flat as a dinner plate and surrounded by a wall of ice.

Organizers say the conference is meant to help uncover and debunk pseudo-science, like NASA doctoring photos to show a round planet.

Attendees say the conference is a welcome change to the ridicule they usually receive.

