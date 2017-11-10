New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty To Sharing Ex-Girlfriend’s Intimate Photos Online

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A 46-year-old man gets prison time after pleading guilty to sharing intimate photos of an ex-girlfriend online – and also with her family members.

In the spring of 2016, a woman told Springfield Township police her ex-boyfriend had posted intimate photos that she had sent him while they were dating to her social media account, and he was threatening to post them in the parking lot of her job.

Prosecutor Alexandria MacMaster says it didn’t stop there.

“He sent at least one photo to the victim’s daughter’s boyfriend. So the fact the he brought her family into it – her children into it – is something that is especially concerning to us,” said MacMaster.

Douglas Wonderlin of Beverly, New Jersey pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image. He spent two weeks in county prison when he was arrested and was sentenced to time served.

MacMaster says it’s a reminder they take so-called “revenge porn” seriously, and it can result in jail time.