Center City Gay Couple Settles Civil Lawsuit With Assailants

By Steve Tawa
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After criminal plea deals and a conviction against three people from Bucks County in a 2014 attack on a gay couple in Center City, there has been a settlement in a civil lawsuit, brought by the victims.

The plaintiffs, Andrew Haught and Zachary Hesse, sought unspecified damages following the criminal trial to compensate them for the ordeal.

The case was scheduled to go to trial in December, but now a Philadelphia judge has marked the case as settled. Both sides have signed on to a confidentiality agreement.

Back in 2014, while the two men were walking at 16th and Chancellor Streets, they were confronted by a group of 15 friends who began hurling insults, before punches were thrown.

Ultimately, only three defendants were charged. Kevin Harrigan and Philip Williams admitted their roles and were sentenced to probation in plea arrangements, but Kathryn Knott went to trial.

Prosecutors labeled it a “hate” crime, and they pointed to prior anti-gay tweets posted by Knott that went to her motivation that night. She claimed they were taken out of context.

A jury found her guilty of (simple) assault, conspiracy, and recklessly endangering another person. She served five months in prison.

