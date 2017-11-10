Philly Community Holding Relief Benefit After Fire Ravages Bridget Foy’s

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia community is coming together to hold a relief benefit after a fire ravaged Bridget Foy’s restaurant last month.

The benefit will raise funds to aid Bridget Foy’s displaced employees, Saved Me, Inc. animal rescue, and the American Red Cross/Red Paws.

Over 30 restaurants are participating in the event which runs from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Nov. 15 under the Historic Headhouse Shambles.

Fire Ravages Bridget Foy’s Restaurant On South Street

The event will also feature live music, a silent auction, beer, wine and more.

“I live opposite Bridget Foy’s restaurant and watching what happened that night was an awful and sobering experience, looking at it with industry eyes,” said George Reilly, owner of neighboring Twisted Tail. “We see each other, spend time at each other’s establishments and that creates a respect and a bond that connects the city together. I am really happy to see the response of not only the neighborhood restaurants, but that of the larger community throughout the city, reaching out to express their want to help and participate in this benefit event.”

The fire started just after 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 25 in the restaurant’s basement at 200 South Street and continued to burn for hours.

Eleven people, four dogs and four cats were displaced from neighboring apartments. Two dogs also died as a result of the fire from a neighboring grooming business, Doggie Style Pets.

