You’ll Soon Be Able To Eat Breakfast At Tiffany’s First-Ever Cafe

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner

NEW YORK (CNN) – Starting Friday, you’ll be able to actually have breakfast at Tiffany.

The luxury jeweler is opening its first-ever restaurant, The Blue Box Cafe, at its flagship Fifth Avenue store in New York City on Friday.

The cafe is located on Tiffany’s newly renovated fourth floor, which was unveiled to the public on Wednesday.

“Both the cafe and redesign of the Home & Accessories floor reflect a modern luxury experience,” said Reed Krakoff, Tiffany’s chief artistic officer, in a statement. “The space is experimental and experiential — a window into the new Tiffany.”

The cafe is decked out Tiffany’s signature eggshell blue. Patrons will be able to order — what else — Breakfast at Tiffany, named for the Truman Capote novel turned Audrey Hepburn movie. The $29 meal includes tea or coffee, a croissant with Nutella, honey butter and winter fruit preserves, seasonal fruit and berries, and a choice of smoked salmon & bagel stack, truffle eggs, buttermilk waffle or vegan avocado toast. Holly Golightly couldn’t ask for more.

Lunch, which includes a starter and a main course like the Fifty-Seventh Street Flatbread or the Fifth Avenue Salad, costs $39. And Tiffany Tea, a selection of teas plus finger sandwiches and sweets, comes to $49.

The offerings are seasonal and subject to change.

In a recent report, RBC Capital Markets mentioned that investors have two areas of concern when it comes to Tiffany’s performance: Appeal to Millennial customers and foot traffic in stores. That might help explain the avocado toast.

