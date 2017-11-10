State Officials Have Yet To Release How 23-Year-Old Pennsylvania Mayor Died

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Pennsylvania mayor is dead at 23, but state officials have yet to release how or why he died.
Schuylkill County Deputy Coroner Albert Barnes tells The (Pottsville) Republican-Herald he pronounced Brandon Wentz dead at 7:58 a.m. Thursday. Barnes says the next of kin has been notified, but he cannot provide further comment as requested by state police.
Wentz was appointed mayor of Mount Carbon in February 2016. As one of the youngest mayors for the borough, he previously told WNEP-TV his goal was to remove the eyesores in the area.
Wentz’s mother told CBS affiliate WYOU-TV in a Facebook message that the family had recently relocated out of the borough. She says Wentz resigned as the mayor.
According to WYOU, Wentz’s grandmother was the first female mayor in Mount Carbon and his mother was a former borough council member.
Wentz’s mother declined to comment on her son’s death.
