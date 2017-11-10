Better Business Bureau Warns Of Military Family Phone Scam

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Better Business Bureau is warning the public of a phone scam targeting military families.

The scheme is a twist on an emergency scam sometimes called the “grandparents scam.” The caller alleges someone you know in the military has been in an emergency like a car accident and money is needed fast.

“So the relative is contacted by a supposed member of the military or an attorney who is offering to help out in this situation. And in all cases this is an absolute scam and somebody looking to take advantage,” said Kelsey Coleman, spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau serving the Philadelphia area.

The scammers ask for money to wired or for prepaid debit cards.

The BBB recommends not to act hastily, check the story out with others, and to report the incident to the Bureau.

More information can be found at bbb.org/scamtracker