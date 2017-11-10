WEATHER: Freeze Warning In Effect 7 P.M. Friday-10 A.M. Saturday For Philly, South Jersey & Delaware | Counties Open Up Warming Centers | Full Weather Coverage

Scientists Working On Food Allergen Detection Device

BOSTON (CBS) – Scientists in Boston are working on a device that allows people to test their own food for allergens.

You mix a small bit of food with another chemical on a test strip.

If it detects an allergen, the device alerts users that the food is not safe to eat.

Scientists are working on a prototype that will be small enough to fit on a key chain.

They hope to have something on the market within two years.

