Scientists Working On Food Allergen Detection Device

BOSTON (CBS) – Scientists in Boston are working on a device that allows people to test their own food for allergens.
You mix a small bit of food with another chemical on a test strip.
You’ll Soon Be Able To Eat Breakfast At Tiffany’s First-Ever Cafe
If it detects an allergen, the device alerts users that the food is not safe to eat.
Scientists are working on a prototype that will be small enough to fit on a key chain.
Police: Man Was Trying To Sell $5,000 Worth Of LSD
They hope to have something on the market within two years.