Cousins Ukee And Denzel Washington Talk Childhood Memories & Love For Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for another film starring Denzel Washington.

CBS’3 Ukee Washington has covered a number of his movies since they first met during the shooting of “Philadelphia” in 1991.

But things are getting a little bit more personal this time around. We’re talking about family.

The Washington side of the family settled in Virginia in 1800s, 60 miles west of Richmond in Buckingham County, right between the towns of Farmville and Dillwyn.

Denzel was with his mother in Mt. Vernon, New York. But as a child, after his parents divorced during the summer, he would visit his dad near Dillwyn.

“I would go down there and chase pigs and chickens and go back to New York,” said Denzel.

Rest assured the dining habits of the double Oscar winner have changed, but the memories of humble beginnings die hard and it’s not too hard to figure out our relation.

Jack Myers, an expert in genealogy and family trees, traced the Washington name back and Ukee and Denzel are second cousins.

And family takes care of family. Years back, Denzel gave Ukee a part in the remake of his film “The Manchurian Candidate.”

But that was 13 years ago, will Ukee get another shot?

“You know you’ve got to ask, you didn’t ask, you coulda been in this one!” Denzel jokes.

He’s talking about his latest film Roman J. Israel, Esq., which Denzel stars as a driven idealistic defense attorney.

When it comes to the City of Brotherly Love, Denzel says he’s a big fan.

“Man the food, the people, you know Philly is real, real folks. I haven’t been down there in a while,” he said.

And over a period of time, the sports fan he is, he’s been watching and enjoying what’s happening with South Philly pro football.

“Hey and the Eagles trying, watch ya tryin to do, are ya’ll 8 and 1 now?” said Denzel.