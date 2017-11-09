Police: Woman Dragged By Vehicle During Attempted Purse Snatching

NEW CASTLE, Del. – Authorities in Delaware are investigating a reported attempted purse snatching that left a woman hospitalized.
The incident happened around 5:08 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31 in the parking lot of the Community Plaza Shopping Center at the intersection of Christiana Road and Airport Road in New Castle.
Man, 29, Pleads Guilty In Assaulting Teen While She Slept On Flight
Police say a 65-year-old New Castle woman, who just left the Walgreens pharmacy, attempted to unlock the driver’s side of her door when a green SUV allegedly pulled up alongside her. That’s when police say the passenger of the green vehicle reached out of the window, grabbed the strap of her purse and began to accelerate, dragging the woman.
The woman was able to retrieve her purse as the vehicle fled on Christiana Road westbound towards Newark, police say.
The woman suffered head and hip injuries and was transported Christiana Hospital for treatment.
Police describe the suspects as black males in their early 2os, clean cut and the driver was possibly wearing a black bandanna on his head.
Investigators have released an image of the car taken from security camera footage from within the shopping center.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 302-365-8412.