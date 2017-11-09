Villanova Looks To Get On Track Saturday At URI

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Villanova Wildcats will take to the road for the final time this season this weekend as they visit Rhode Island on Saturday in Colonial Athletic Association action.

The Wildcats dropped their third straight game last time out, losing at home to Richmond 22-0.

“[Richmond] did a great job hanging on to the football,” Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante tells KYW Newsradio. “I think they ended up time of possession wise a little bit more than plus ten minutes. So they did a good job offensively converting first downs and staying on the field. Our defense still played pretty well.”

The Villanova offense struggled against the Spiders, though, finishing with just nine first downs and 163 total yards.

The Wildcats are now 4-5 (2-4 CAA) as they head into Saturday’s game in Kingston. The Rams come into this one just 2-7 overall (1-5 CAA) but three of Rhode Island’s losses this year have come by three points or fewer.

“[Head coach] Jim Fleming, good friend of ours up there, has them playing hard,” Ferrante says. “They’ve got a lot of skill at wide receiver and they’ve got Harold Cooper who was a pre-season all-league running back who is doing some nice things. So we’re going to have our hands full and no matter who you’re playing and no matter what the records are, when you play a game in the CAA, especially when you have to go on the road, you know it’s going to be a challenge. We’re up for the challenge. We’ve had a couple of good days of practice and now we’ve just got to go up there and hopefully execute on a consistent level in all three phases.”

Last year, these two teams played on the Main Line with Villanova winning 35-0.

Saturday’s game will begin at noon.